4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $299,900

Welcoming curb appeal that only gets better as you tour this 4 BR, 3 full-bath home on generous .3 acre. Low-traffic cul-de-sac lot & in-ground sprinklers. Sparkling, updated eat-in kitchen updated glass/tile backsplash & handy center island, newer stainless appliances & glowing wood laminate flrs. Wonderful natural light thru your east-facing windows in Living rm w/vaulted ceiling. Home glows w/ pride of ownership, offering 3 main flr bedrms & dual entry master bathroom. Recently finished LL has 1 bedrm w/egress window, separate full bath w/walk-in closet & lovely family rm. Handy main flr laundry, 2.5 car garage. Water softener is rented. Tons of storage. HSA Home Warranty included. Sellers prefer June 15 closing. Offers due 5 pm Sun.,April 10.

