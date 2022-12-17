4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $319,900

Call this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome yours for the new year! This planned urban development (PUD) townhome has all the benefits of a condo including snow removal and lawn care. The main level features a spacious open concept kitchen with an island, dining and living room with a stone fireplace as well as a half bath and laundry. Upstairs you'll find three roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the family room and have additional space to host guests with a private guest bedroom and full bathroom.