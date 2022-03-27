4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $369,900

This turn of the century charmer is sure to impress. This rustic home features multiple different woods from the hardwood floors to the ship lap, an all-glass sunroom, main level master bedroom with a seating area, eat-in kitchen, cozy family room w/ a gas fireplace, and a finished lower level that would make a great rec. room. Get on your thinking caps there is so much you could do with this property, offering a charming barn with a large loft, that has hosted a wedding. Play hoops with the kids with the light basketball Court. A 5-car detached garage that is connected to a large shed with overhead doors, another 2-car garage, and a garden shed with already prepared raised beds. All this nestled on a private manicured 1.3-acre lot. Buyers to verify SQ Ft.