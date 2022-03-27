This turn of the century charmer is sure to impress. This rustic home features multiple different woods from the hardwood floors to the ship lap, an all-glass sunroom, main level master bedroom with a seating area, eat-in kitchen, cozy family room w/ a gas fireplace, and a finished lower level that would make a great rec. room. Get on your thinking caps there is so much you could do with this property, offering a charming barn with a large loft, that has hosted a wedding. Play hoops with the kids with the light basketball Court. A 5-car detached garage that is connected to a large shed with overhead doors, another 2-car garage, and a garden shed with already prepared raised beds. All this nestled on a private manicured 1.3-acre lot. Buyers to verify SQ Ft.
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started.
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
A new online program at UW-La Crosse aims to help address Wisconsin’s extreme shortage of school psychologists.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man faces 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl on at least three occasions.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since March 11. Imajen Cruse was last seen in the La C…
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
A Holmen woman was arrested March 20 for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a one-vehicle accident damaged the Thirst…
Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.