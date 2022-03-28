 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $389,900

Beautiful ranch home with room to roam. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Cozy family room with fireplace that overlooks the private back yard. Formal living room or dining room with new wood floors. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Large lower level family room, 4th bedroom and 3 full bathroom. Main floor laundry, irrigation system and speaker system is a plus!

