Beautiful ranch home with room to roam. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Cozy family room with fireplace that overlooks the private back yard. Formal living room or dining room with new wood floors. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private bathroom. Large lower level family room, 4th bedroom and 3 full bathroom. Main floor laundry, irrigation system and speaker system is a plus!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started.
ONALASKA — Word is getting around about one of the area’s newest Mexican restaurants — the one with metal monarch butterflies made in Mexico, …
Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
Look for Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Caribou Coffee and MattressFirm to occupy a three-unit building that’s about to be built next to the pla…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
A Holmen woman was arrested March 20 for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a one-vehicle accident damaged the Thirst…
During a Jan. 24 traffic stop on Interstate 90, police recovered 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine, the most ever seized during a single drug bus…