4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $429,900

Located in the sought after Meier Farm Addition! This custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home has so much to offer. The main floor features a zero-entry design with 36 inch wide doors throughout, large great room, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, maple floors, walk in closets, custom arches, oversized windows, 9 ft ceilings SS appliances, eat-in kitchen & dining room, jetted master tub, spacious office/den, bright 4 season room with a panoramic view of the Meier Farm Park out back. Spacious finished lower level is a full walkout with lots of light, large family room, 2 bedrooms, exercise room, & tons of storage. The 3 car finished garage boasts a floor drain and stairway to the lower level work shop. 2 zone heating, sprinkler system, Must see!