Located in the sought after Meier Farm Addition! This custom built 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home has so much to offer. The main floor features a zero-entry design with 36 inch wide doors throughout, large great room, fireplace, spacious bedrooms, maple floors, walk in closets, custom arches, oversized windows, 9 ft ceilings SS appliances, eat-in kitchen & dining room, jetted master tub, spacious office/den, bright 4 season room with a panoramic view of the Meier Farm Park out back. Spacious finished lower level is a full walkout with lots of light, large family room, 2 bedrooms, exercise room, & tons of storage. The 3 car finished garage boasts a floor drain and stairway to the lower level work shop. 2 zone heating, sprinkler system, Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.
Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
The owners of the new Mexcal restaurant at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse say they opened it because they saw a market for a Mexican resta…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
- Updated
The YWCA La Crosse issued this statement in response to last week's attack in Copeland Park:
A 35-year-old La Crosse man faces additional drug charges after police searched his car while he was being held in jail.