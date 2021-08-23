Quality built and beautifully maintained spacious ranch with spacious finished walkout lower level, on 2.4 wonderfully landscaped acres! In addition to the attached 2 car garage is a detached 28' X 24' garage or workshop, with electric & water! Cherry kitchen cabinets, granite counters, and oak floors! Open concept to great room with vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace ! Great 4 season room! 3 bedrooms on main floor with 2 full baths including great master suite ! Super spacious lower family room with gas fireplace and entertainment sink and counters ! Nice lower office with lookout window & built in desk and cabinets, 4th bedroom, and full bath. Spacious deck from upper sun room and brick patio from lower level! Half Circle concrete entry drive . You will be proud to own this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $429,900
