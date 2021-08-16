This is a show stopper! Tastefully remodeled ranch home located on a culd-a-sac with 1.7 acres! Very unique property; home has 2- oversized 2 car attached garages, insulated 29 x 22' workshop, 28 x 24' rec room/game rm, kitchen and 1/2 bath; great for parties & entertaining! Above rec space is a 34 x 13' loft. Beauftul kitchen w/ new gas range/fridge and dishwasher and eat-in dining space which leads out to a 29 x 21' deck overlooking the private back yard. 3 bdrm lay out on the main with new bathrooms, master suite! Lower level has more to offer with 2 bonus rooms, 1 bdrm, family rm and bathroom. Large utility space. Over an acre back yard; do you enjoy gardening? room for a dirt bike/4 wheeler or go kart track? This is a very rare find with all the unique attributes to this property
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every time a rainbow appears over a Wisconsin town, the messages start rolling in.
Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.
A 29-year-old Ettrick man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested in an underage sex sting. Briar S. Guen…
BLAIR — Jon and Kim Sylla have expanded the Tenba Ridge Winery several times since buying it in March 2015 from John Patrick Gill, who had ope…
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Roger Harring, who coached the UW-La Crosse football team to three national championships during a 31-year career, has passed away.
At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.
Western Technical College announced today it will forgive nearly $740,000 in student debt for eligible individuals using funds from the Americ…
Gundersen Health System has reopened its COVID-19 unit in La Crosse after a months long stretch of low case rates.