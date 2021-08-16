4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $435,000

This is a show stopper! Tastefully remodeled ranch home located on a culd-a-sac with 1.7 acres! Very unique property; home has 2- oversized 2 car attached garages, insulated 29 x 22' workshop, 28 x 24' rec room/game rm, kitchen and 1/2 bath; great for parties & entertaining! Above rec space is a 34 x 13' loft. Beauftul kitchen w/ new gas range/fridge and dishwasher and eat-in dining space which leads out to a 29 x 21' deck overlooking the private back yard. 3 bdrm lay out on the main with new bathrooms, master suite! Lower level has more to offer with 2 bonus rooms, 1 bdrm, family rm and bathroom. Large utility space. Over an acre back yard; do you enjoy gardening? room for a dirt bike/4 wheeler or go kart track? This is a very rare find with all the unique attributes to this property