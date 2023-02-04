Custom built in 2016, by Traditional Trades! Lots of interior & exterior details, that expresses quality! Main level has laundry w/sink, coat storage cubby off garage, eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances, pantry, & quartz countertops, door to covered patio & fenced backyard, living rm w/gas stone fireplc & built in bookcases w/moveable ladder, master ensuite w/wlk in shower, wlk in closet & tray ceilings, another full bath, & 2 bdrms. Lower level has full kitchen, pantry, family room w/gas fireplc, 4thbdrm, & 3rd bath and stairway to the 3 car garage that is insulated & sheetrocked. Room for 5th bdrm in lower level unfinished space that has an egress window. Close to shopping, park, & in an area of other fine homes!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $499,900
