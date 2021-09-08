 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $565,000

Wonderful contemporary home with very open and spacious feel. The great room offers massive windows that connect to the woods and nature beyond. Cherry kitchen with rich granite and quality appliances. You will find many extras and upgrades including in-floor heat, central vacuum bath off all 4 bedrooms, heated 4-car garage and workshop area. The basement offers the perfect exercise room. Several outdoor living spaces including a spacious covered patio just off the kitchen. This unique home has a wonderful private wooded setting. Conveniently located in the prestigious Elmwood Hills subdivision.

