Pristinely taken care of home in Greens Coulee on corner lot! This home boasts plenty of room for your friends and family with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room that could be 5th BR, 4 full bathrooms, finished basement complete with wet bar. Plenty of room for entertaining! Main floor Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. Main floor Laundry. This home offers a 3 car heated garage and many updates inside and out including new landscaping with irrigation system! Relax on your deck or around your fire pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $574,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A missing Onalaska 3-year-old has been found dead in Milwaukee.
Homicide charges were formally filed against Eric N. Mehring, for the Oct. 2 crash.
Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Nei…
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…
A South Side icon comes back to life today, when new owner Matt Thornton opens South Lanes Pizza at its new location at 1501 S. Losey Blvd. in…
A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for attempting to have sex with a minor. Connor J. Horman fac…
A 20-year-old Sparta man faces felony drug charges after an Oct. 16 traffic stop in La Crosse.
A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a minor is now accused in two more cases. Joseph Thomas Poterucha, 40, faces three fel…
“Initially I said, ‘Oh my God, what’s going on?’ It was so low,” said a Racine woman. “I got the camera, I could zoom in on the camera and I could tell it wasn’t a plane.”
Two individuals are in critical condition after a stabbing in Sparta.