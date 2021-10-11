Opportunities like this don't hit often! Over 4,100 sq ft of finished space in this 4 bed 4 bath home featuring 3 floors of finished space, master en-suite w/ WIC & attached bonus room & dream kitchen w/ tons of cabinet/counter space, granite counter-tops, massive island, pantry, & built-in bar. Also features formal dining, vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces, 4 season room & heated garage. Perched on top of Coachlite on one of the best lots in Onalaska on a quite cul-de-sac, you'll love the privacy along w/ the convenience of being close to schools, healthcare facilities & shopping while still enjoying wildlife & stunning views of Greens Coulee below. Meticulously maintained 18x36 ft in-ground pool & patio space is an entertainer's dream! Don't miss your chance to call this your forever home!
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $579,000
