Pristinely taken care of home in Greens Coulee on corner lot! This home boasts plenty of room for your friends and family with 4 bedrooms and a bonus room that could be 5th BR, 4 full bathrooms, finished basement complete with wet bar. Plenty of room for entertaining! Main floor Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. Main floor Laundry. This home offers a 3 car heated garage and many updates inside and out including new landscaping with irrigation system! Relax on your deck or around your fire pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $624,900
