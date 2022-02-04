4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $639,900

This Parade of homes winner is sure to impress. High-end finishes featuring, hand-scraped hardwood floors, custom casing with wide trim, two-way fireplace, Alder kitchen, beautiful copper hood, Cambria Quartz counter tops, a walk-in pantry, prep sink, under cabinet lighting and double ovens. The second bedroom has a full bath, King Sized master suite with double sinks, tiled walk-in shower, and soaking tub. The garage has a walk down to the lower level and is heated. The lower level feature a large family rm. fireplace, wet bar and 2 bedrooms and a bath. Sprinkler system. all nestled against 45 Acres +or- neighborhood land. Acreage is approximate as the tax parcel is part of multiple tax keys.