This Parade of homes winner is sure to impress. High-end finishes featuring, hand-scraped hardwood floors, custom casing with wide trim, two-way fireplace, Alder kitchen, beautiful copper hood, Cambria Quartz counter tops, a walk-in pantry, prep sink, under cabinet lighting and double ovens. The second bedroom has a full bath, King Sized master suite with double sinks, tiled walk-in shower, and soaking tub. The garage has a walk down to the lower level and is heated. The lower level feature a large family rm. fireplace, wet bar and 2 bedrooms and a bath. Sprinkler system. all nestled against 45 Acres +or- neighborhood land. Acreage is approximate as the tax parcel is part of multiple tax keys.
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $639,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mexican restaurant opened Friday in Onalaska’s Crossing Meadows Shopping Center, a few days before Tuesday’s scheduled opening of a new Indi…
La Crosse police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the city's northside.
The community is rallying together to support a Winona State University student who had her life turned upside down when she was hit by a car …
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Forty-six years after it began, the Pizza King business has been even busier since it moved from its original location to its new one in the f…
There are eight candidates vying for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education, and voters will narrow them down in the Feb. 15 primary.
“My department and myself have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said. “It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30 to 40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us.”
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
A 48-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for making a death threat against town of Campbell officials. R…
The death of Barbara Kendhammer is getting another national airing.