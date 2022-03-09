 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $649,000

One owner, meticulously maintained, light filled Villa at the Country Club. Incredible views. 2 gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, large primary suite with walk in closet.Lower level includes 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and large entertaining area. Garage is 2 car wide, double deep.

