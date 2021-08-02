4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $725,000

Tired of seeing the same old house plan? You will love this home in the heart of Onalaska filled with 1940s charm & all the updates of a modern home. Total remodel in 2016 created a Chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinets, double ovens, prep sink, & gas range. Enjoy the sun filled atrium with heated floors that overlooks your indoor swimming pool. Main floor owners suite with fireplace overlooks private backyard. There are 3 large bedrooms upstairs including the original owners suite with walk in closet and en suite bathroom. Bring all of your toys to the attached 2.5 car garage plus a detached 3 car garage with workbench. Relax on the poured concrete patio at the end of a long day and enjoy the wildlife while being so close to shopping. HSA Home Warranty Included.