Grand colonial beauty in the heart of Greens Coulee. This home has it all. You will adore the timeless style and appreciate the craftsmanship of this amazing home. On more than a half an acre, this Onalaska home features 4 bedrooms with a 5th non-conforming in the basement. Tastefully styled kitchen with breakfast counter. Living room, sitting room, dining room and reading nook. 3 car garage and a spacious patio. Large master with a huge closet and wonderful en-suite. All 4 bedrooms on same level including laundry. Escape up the lighted walkway to the private bungalow located behind the home equipped with power and cable for all your summer gatherings and kids birthday parties.Large 3 car garage w/ many built-ins and11 ft ceilings. Spacious finished basement w/ kitchenette.