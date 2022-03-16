4 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $899,900

A timeless Frank Lloyd Wright inspired design situated on a private, one acre lot at the prestigious La Crosse Country Club. This home has wonderful southern exposure to flood the home with natural light. Gourmet kitchen, dining room with 18 ft ceilings, living room with gas fireplace, and enclosed screen porch w/natural fireplace, pristine hardwood floors, and rich, custom mill work and cabinetry throughout. Convenient laundry area on each level. Beautiful landscaping and outdoor patio and kitchen perfect for entertaining. This home has many smart features. Whole home audio, security system, WIFI thermostat, & a media room fully equipped w/ a projector, screen and Apple TV.