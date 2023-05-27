Exceptionally maintained ranch home in Rockland. Offering 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 2 car attached garage on nice, flat lot. Open concept with split bedroom design on main. Great space in the recently finished basement with the 4th bedroom, family room and stubbed for full bath. Convenient main floor laundry. Located close to bike trail. Move-in ready. Come see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rockland - $289,900
