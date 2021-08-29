 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $219,900

You will feel right at home in this conveniently located property that features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a bright sunny kitchen, and a spacious sunroom to take in the view of the bluffs! New kitchen flooring, nicely sized yard, and low Shelby taxes, you will definitely want to check this one out! Sellers will pay for an American Home Shield, Shield Essential home warranty plan.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News