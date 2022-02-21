 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $279,900

Very attractive home in a great spot. This quad level home offers 4 bedrooms, a large family room with Winona Stone fireplace plus TV and bar area for entertaining plus a separate living room and formal dining . Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinets plus a dinette nook. Master bedroom offers a 3/4 bath off from it. Lowest level is great for storage. Awesome deck off the sliding glass doors over looking the back yard. Lot's of plantings under the snow! As you can tell by the pictures the decorating is very neutral

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News