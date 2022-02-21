4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $279,900

Very attractive home in a great spot. This quad level home offers 4 bedrooms, a large family room with Winona Stone fireplace plus TV and bar area for entertaining plus a separate living room and formal dining . Efficient kitchen with lots of cabinets plus a dinette nook. Master bedroom offers a 3/4 bath off from it. Lowest level is great for storage. Awesome deck off the sliding glass doors over looking the back yard. Lot's of plantings under the snow! As you can tell by the pictures the decorating is very neutral