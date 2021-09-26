4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $339,900

Enjoy wild life, privacy and room to stretch out! Raised ranch 4 bed 2.5 bath on 1.83 acres just minutes from LaCrosse! Private patio, 18 X 16 Sun room, Natural Fireplace, original hardwood in Kitchen/dining area. Washer /dryer on main level. 2 decks, walk out garage/ basement, LL finished family room, workshop, and 15 X 17 storage room. Additional 12 X 16 storage shed for gardening tools and equipment. New pressure tank, gas furnace and additional wood stove. Turkeys, deer, birds etc. out your back door! Buyer and Buyers Agent to verify all measurements.