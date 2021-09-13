Serene 3 acre park-like setting just minutes from town! Tucked back and surrounded by natures glory this raised ranch with tuck-under garage is just what you've been waiting for! A bounty of space including formal dining, large living room with coved ceilings and patio doors to a large 26X 16 deck overlooking the bluffs and farm fields, main floor laundry, beautiful kitchen with pantry and new appliances, bright and sunny formal living room with fireplace and additional outdoor 13X14 private deck. Hardwood floors throughout, lower level finished with large rec room and fourth conforming bedroom. BONUS 48 X 24 pole shed - insulated and electric run with 24 X 15 separate workshop area. So much to offer !
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $369,900
