 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $369,900

Contemporary classic home with a tuck under garage.The living room offers cathedral ceilings, large windows overlooking the city.Enjoy the chef's kitchen, with double ovens, stainless steel appliances and spacious counter tops.A warm and comfortable family room ready for your movie nights!Enjoy the wooded setting off of your wrap around deck and back door walk out. One year home warranty included.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News