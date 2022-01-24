4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $414,900

Stunning move in ready contemporary home nestled in quiet neighborhood. This four bedroom home is just what you've been waiting for. The wood burning stone fireplace is sure to catch your eye as you enter through the front foyer. Dining room and Eat in Kitchen have access to the large patio leading to the secluded back yard. Master bedroom has a Massive walk in closet sure to impress and private bathroom. Lower level family room has another beautiful brick fireplace and a wet bar. With so much to see you wont want to miss out on this home!