Beautiful custom built one owner home nestled along the bluffs in Wedgewood Valley. This walkout ranch boasts a spacious open concept floor plan complete with vaulted ceilings, wood fireplace, custom built ins, and formal dining room. Large floor to ceiling windows supply plenty of natural light and panoramic views of the river valley. Enjoy the privacy of the wooded backyard while sitting on the huge wrap around deck, stone patio, or screened in porch. Separate furnace and AC units for each floor, central vac system and much more!
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $465,000
