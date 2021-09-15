Enjoy seclusion in this custom built home carefully situated on a 5 acres at the end of a private road, just a few miles outside of town. You will be impressed by the striking architecture of the home & well designed floor plan. As you enter the 24 ft stone fireplace surrounded by windows will draw your attention to a wonderful living space, closely connected to the kitchen, dining area & 4 season room that leads to the deck to enjoy the landscape. The main level also offers formal dining, a home office with built-ins, master suite with his & her walk-in closets & the laundry. The upper level hosts 3 additional BRs & full bath. The walk-out lower level was set up for separate living quarters with elevator access & has so many options. 3 Car attached garage with stairs to the LL as well.
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $479,900
