4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $489,900

Beautiful and natural setting at the east end of Ebner Coulee Road! Wood work is in pristine and original condition, throughout. Windows are leaded glass with timeless iron hardware accents. Hardwood floors are plentiful and in restored condition. Full attic space offers an area to stow away your treasured possessions or transform it into a unique hideaway. Master suite includes practical built-ins, lots of natural light, and a spacious master bath. Vacation just steps out your front door on your brick patio. A well designed and tranquil office space is on the main floor, but yet very private. Sit in the sun room after a hard day and rejuvenate. See it for yourself!

