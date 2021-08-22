Wooded and private masterpiece! This home is in a coveted and desirable location, a few minutes from LaCrosse, on one acre. Beautiful setting at the east end of the road! Wood work is in pristine and original condition, throughout. Windows are leaded glass with timeless iron hardware accents. Hardwood floors are plentiful and in restored condition. Full attic space offers an area to stow away your treasured possessions or transform it into a unique hideaway. Master suite includes practical built-ins, lots of natural light, and a spacious master bath. Vacation just steps out your front door on your brick patio. A well designed and tranquil office space is on the main floor, but yet very private. Sit in the sun room after a hard day and rejuvenate. See it for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, who was bishop of the diocese between 1995-2004, is currently on a ventilator due to the virus, just a few days af…
La Crosse Sheriff apologizes, says releasing homicide victims' mugshots was part of investigation strategy
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said that releasing the mugshots of the three men who were killed in the town of Hamilton last month was pa…
- Updated
The U.S. is preparing to send as many as 30,000 refugees to American military installations, possibly including Fort McCoy.
- Updated
The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Two people were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after police reportedly recovered nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine.
Cardinal Raymond Burke has been taken off ventilation and is transfering from the ICU to a hospital room, his family announced through the Shr…
Cardinal Raymond Burke is in “serious, but stable condition” as he is hospitalized with COVID-19, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe announced.
Local emergency personnel rescued a person who reported online that he sustained injuries from a wasp attack on a La Crosse hiking trail Monday.
- Updated
The positive COVID-19 test and hospital care for Republican state Sen. André Jacque came after he testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.
- Updated
The Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief has been reported missing.