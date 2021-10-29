Classic brick colonial in prime location. The privacy, setting and floorplan are second to none. Tucked in the woods yet with plenty of sunshine and beautiful views this spacious home will take your breath away. The open foyer with elegant curved staircase welcomes you home. Very cozy family room with a brick fireplace & built-in bookcases is the perfect spot to watch the sunset. Large living room with both a sunroom & a dining room adjacent are great for family gatherings. All four bedrooms are generous in size and have a loft TV space in the center. A few of the very special treats are the rooftop deck above the garage & the new oversized maintenance free deck with cool outdoor bar off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. This home is truly a rare find! And just in time for the holidays
4 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $599,900
