Huge Kitchen/ dining total remodel in 2020! Main level Bath remodeled in 2017. New windows & doors, Heated Insulated 2.5 car EXTRA DEEP Garage. Main level office/ Exercise room.XXL Deck, HUGE Yard, 1/2 block From the Mississippi River, with Boat landing 1/4 mile away. Small town river life close to LaCrosse!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoddard - $275,000
