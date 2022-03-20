Huge Kitchen/ dining total remodel in 2020! Main level Bath remodeled in 2017. New windows & doors, Heated Insulated 2.5 car EXTRA DEEP Garage. Main level office/ Exercise room.XXL Deck, HUGE Yard, 1/2 block From the Mississippi River, with Boat landing 1/4 mile away. Small town river life close to LaCrosse!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoddard - $295,000
