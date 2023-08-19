Welcome to Trempealeau's tranquil countryside, where this newly constructed ranch home w/4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms features an open concept kitchen, quartz counters, an island, & a walk-in pantry. Off the dining area, step outside onto the expansive covered patio, which boasts an outdoor kitchen, bar & lounge space. Reax in the great room sitting by a custom wood surround gas fireplace w/floating mantel & coved ceiling.The master suite offers a spacious retreat w/a large walk-in closet. Located off the kitchen you will find the second bedroom or perfectly located flex space overlooking the back yard. The lower level has two additional bedrooms & a very spacious family room. There is direct access from the basement to the 3.5+ car stall garage that provides a side-entry for all your toys.