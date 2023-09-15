Beautiful 40 acre hobby farm 20 minutes from La Crosse. Walkout ranch home was built in 2005. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an amazing 4+ car heated garage. Large master suite with private bath and walk in closet. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and countertop space. Dining room opens up to cozy sun room off the back overlooking the country side. One of a kind wrap around deck. Lower level has in floor heat through out, a 4th bedroom, family room and full bath. The property is perfect for horses and has a barn that's equipped with water. Two arenas are a plus! Land has trails for walking / horses / ATV. New roof in 2022. Convenient main floor laundry.