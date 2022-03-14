 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $297,500

Completely remodeled ranch home on a large corner lot right across the street from Corral Park. All new interior doors and flooring. New LED lighting throughout, smart thermostat, brand new kitchen with solid surface counter tops and new stainless steel appliances included. Custom woodwork, basement features an office/exercise room, storage area, non-conforming bedroom with huge walk-in closet. The lower level family room has a new ceiling and custom made bar and top with beautiful pendent lighting.

