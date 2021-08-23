 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $299,900

Beautiful well cared for West Salem 4 bedroom home in Waterloo Heights.Embrace this beautiful yard and enjoy the summers grilling on the deck behind your new home.3 bedrooms up, 1 down, main floor laundry with optional laundry hookups in basement. Large main bedroom with bath and large walk in closet.This conveniently located home is updated with newer appliances, furnace, water heater and softener. Spacious open concept living area with a kitchen breakfast island/bar.Large basement family room with a nice bar with sink. Imagine the hours of family enjoyment. Large 2 car garage with storage shelving and work bench included.Additional storage in the backyard shed. This place has it all.

