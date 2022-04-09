 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $429,000

4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $429,000

4 bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage in West Salem Neshonoc addition. Approximately 2460 Sq ft on .25 acres. Central Air, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on Main Floor with walk-in Primary Bedroom Closet. 1 Bedroom, Bathroom, Family, Bonus Room and Storage Rooms Downstairs. Main Floor Laundry/Mudroom with Lockers, Gas Fireplace, All Stainless Steel Appliances included along with Washer/Dryer, Quartz counter-tops. Fenced in Back yard with patio. Lawn has Sprinkler system. Front Covered Patio. Short walk to Schools and Parks in a great neighborhood!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News