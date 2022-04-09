4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $429,000

4 bedroom Home with 3 Car Garage in West Salem Neshonoc addition. Approximately 2460 Sq ft on .25 acres. Central Air, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths on Main Floor with walk-in Primary Bedroom Closet. 1 Bedroom, Bathroom, Family, Bonus Room and Storage Rooms Downstairs. Main Floor Laundry/Mudroom with Lockers, Gas Fireplace, All Stainless Steel Appliances included along with Washer/Dryer, Quartz counter-tops. Fenced in Back yard with patio. Lawn has Sprinkler system. Front Covered Patio. Short walk to Schools and Parks in a great neighborhood!