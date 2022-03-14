Beautiful Ranch home located in the desirable Lake Neshonoc neighborhood of West Salem. Great open concept layout with two master suites on the main floor. Luxury bathrooms with large bathtubs and separate showers. Main floor laundry. Large living room with gorgeous gas fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen is open to the living room and is the perfect setup for entertaining! The lower level has two additional bedrooms and another full bath with dual sinks. In addition there is a large family room and game room. The lower level has heated floors throughout! Attached oversized 2 car garage that is fully insulated. Nice sized yard with deck, patio, sprinkler system, and a basketball court! Come and check out this great home today!
4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $439,000
