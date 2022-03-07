 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $459,000

4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $459,000

Beautiful Ranch home located in the desirable Lake Neshonoc neighborhood of West Salem. Great open concept layout with two master suites on the main floor. Luxury bathrooms with large bathtubs and separate showers. Main floor laundry. Large living room with gorgeous gas fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen is open to the living room and is the perfect setup for entertaining! The lower level has two additional bedrooms and another full bath with dual sinks. In addition there is a large family room and game room. The lower level has heated floors throughout! Attached oversized 2 car garage that is fully insulated. Nice sized yard with deck, patio, sprinkler system, and a basketball court! Come and check out this great home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News