4 Bedroom Home in West Salem - $529,900

Modern ranch in the heart of West Salem on a well-manicured corner lot. This home is built for entertaining with open concept main floor plus spacious great room. Kitchen boasts custom-built Beyer cabinets reaching to the 9 foot ceiling, granite countertops, large granite island, and oversized pantry, stainless steel appliances and a delightful garden window. The master bedroom offers en suite with high end finishes and a VERY large walk in closet. Enjoy the convenience of main floor laundry and mudroom. Extra deep 3 car garage with steps to lower level. Finished basement with walk out to patio and storage/utility room. Outdoor living with oversized deck, covered front porch, plus patio.

