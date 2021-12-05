 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $1,700,000

ONCE IN A LIFETIME opportunity to own this 308+/- acre private paradise. Million dollar views in every direction. 90+/- acres tillable, 20+ acres pasture and remainder is mature woods with many walnut and hickory. Other unique features include a stream with natural springs, quarry, remnants of a 1800's stone house, and rock outcropping with amazing view of the valley below. Building site consists of a 5 bdrm, 1 bath farmhouse (log underneath), 70'x38' machine shed w/16' lean-to and 35'x25' detached garage/shop with cement floor. Conveniently located just 13 minutes from I-90 at Bangor.

