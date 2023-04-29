New construction home 5 Bedroom 3 bathrooms 3 Car Garage
5 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cincinnati was owed $3.5 million after Luke Fickell left for the Badgers. The money was paid via electronic transfer in January.
Water levels continue to rise in the Winona area as beaches along the Mississippi River disappear and water creeps up the Winona levee toward …
Three years after four new owners bought and began renovating the historic Hotel Fortney at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua, it will reope…
One of the top available players in the college women’s basketball transfer portal has found her new home.
Former Badgers starter Jordan Davis has found a new home. So has transfer Noah Reynolds, who left the Badgers program after less than two week…