5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $380,000

SPACE! This classic Colonial farmhouse offers all the roominess you've been craving since being cooped up at home the last couple of years. 5-bdrms, 3-baths, 2-large living areas, expandable attic and usable basement! 3-car detached garage and above ground pool all on 1.27 acres of country paradise. Amazing location just outside Barre Mills in the wonderful West Salem school district with bus service. Just 10 minutes to I-90! Other features include paved driveway, fruit trees, newer windows throughout, large mud room and main floor laundry, 2-kitchen pantries, covered front porch with new composite decking, outdoor wood boiler system and LP 2-phase furnace with heat pump for very efficient heating and cooling.