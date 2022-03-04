NEW LISTING NOW WITH 30 ACRES AND OUTBUILDINGS! This classic Colonial farmhouse offers all the roominess you've been craving since being cooped up at home the last couple of years. 5-bdrms, 3-baths, 2-large living areas, expandable attic and usable basement! 3-car detached garage, barn, Quonset shed, open-faced shed, and all on 30 acres of country paradise. Amazing location just outside Barre Mills in the wonderful West Salem school district with bus service. Just 10 minutes to I-90! Other features include paved driveway, fruit trees, above ground pool, newer windows throughout, large mud room and main floor laundry, 2-kitchen pantries, covered front porch with new composite decking, outdoor wood boiler system and Hi Eff 2-phase LP furnace with heat pump. 2-3 for pasture/garden/food plots
5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $625,000
