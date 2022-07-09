Immaculate, Custom Built 5 bed, 3 bath home in the wonderful West Salem School District, nestled in the hills of Barre on 14 acres. Solid maple wood floors throughout main w/ Chef's kitchen & walk in pantry. Main floor laundry/mud room w/ dual entry & central vac throughout home & garage. Spacious master suite w/ large WIC, custom vanity, & walk-in heated tile shower/floor. Lower level features 2 bedrooms, full bath & finished family room w/ fireplace. Additional laundry & shower for your pets! 3 car attached garage finished w/ heat, water & basement access. Backyard custom designed concrete patio & pergola in front. Additional 45 x 63 Northland shed w/ electrical, water, heat & poured concrete floor. See additional list in documents for the endless custom features. Must see in person!
5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $999,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close
La Crosse’s newest and largest Kwik Trip convenience store will open July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., while July 13 will be the last day of business…
The city of La Crosse is proposing nearly tripling rent for land at the mobile home park Rivercrest Village, but owners have indicated they wo…
A 20-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman May 22 in the Town …
The body of a 61-year-old woman was found Tuesday afternoon in the Mississippi River.
WATCH NOW: Finding Home: After years of homelessness, couple secures housing just in time to bring newborn home
After years of being stuck in a cycle of homelessness, Ashlyn Witt and Troy Hanson were able to move into an apartment just a week before their son was born.
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
A 21-year-old West Salem man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly speeding through La Crosse July 8 and crashing his vehicle.
High school sports: Holmen boys basketball, West Salem/Bangor wrestling teams contemplate jumps to Division 1
The last time the Holmen High School boys basketball team competed as a WIAA Division 1 program, it won a regional championship before having …
"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…
The Rivoli Theatre & Pizzeria in downtown La Crosse is reopening Tuesday under new ownership after a brief closure to freshen things up an…