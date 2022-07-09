 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $999,900

5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $999,900

Immaculate, Custom Built 5 bed, 3 bath home in the wonderful West Salem School District, nestled in the hills of Barre on 14 acres. Solid maple wood floors throughout main w/ Chef's kitchen & walk in pantry. Main floor laundry/mud room w/ dual entry & central vac throughout home & garage. Spacious master suite w/ large WIC, custom vanity, & walk-in heated tile shower/floor. Lower level features 2 bedrooms, full bath & finished family room w/ fireplace. Additional laundry & shower for your pets! 3 car attached garage finished w/ heat, water & basement access. Backyard custom designed concrete patio & pergola in front. Additional 45 x 63 Northland shed w/ electrical, water, heat & poured concrete floor. See additional list in documents for the endless custom features. Must see in person!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A castle fit for a hobbit

A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News