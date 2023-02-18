Immaculate, Custom 5 bed, 3 bth home in wonderful West Salem School Dist, 14 acres nestled in the hills of Barre Mills. 3000 acres state forest great for horses right down road. 13 miles to Mayo La Crosse, 11 miles to Gundersen Onalaska. Solid maplewood floors thru main w/ Chef's kitchen. Main floor laundry/mud room. Central vac thru home/garage. Spacious master suite w/ large WIC, custom vanity & walk-in heated tile shower/floor. LL features 2 beds, full bath & finished family rm w/ fireplace & additional laundry & pet shower. 3 car attached garage finished w/ heat, water & basement access. Backyard custom concrete patio & pergola in front. Additional 45 x 63 Northland shed w/ electrical, water & concrete floor. See additional list in documents for custom features. Must see in person!
5 Bedroom Home in Barre - $999,900
