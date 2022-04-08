5 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $565,000

Rural country setting with lots of privacy set against the backdrop of several acres of wooded land. This 5 bedroom and 3 full bath home has been completely remodeled and renovated both in and out, they have spared no expense and the incredible attention to detail is evident throughout - a must see. The huge kitchen comes with all appliances including a wine refrigerator. The master bath features a jetted tub and controlled ambiance lighting to set the perfect mood when you just want to take some time to relax; and be careful not to get lost in the walk-in closest designed for the movie star in you. New 4 car detached garage constructed in 2021.