5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $235,000

Take a step back in time in the elegance of this early 1900's beautifully maintained home. It is adorned with original woodwork, open stairway, formal parlor and beautiful unique frpl. Unique home has additional formal sitting rm off foyer. Main flr bdrm with adjoining bath and eat-in kit. 4 bdrms and nursery on second flr in pristine condition with hrdwd and walkup attic. Attached 3 car gar, spacious bsmt and don't forget the lg double lot. Don't miss this rare opportunity.