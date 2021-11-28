Take a step back in time in the elegance of this early 1900's beautifully maintained home. It is adorned with original woodwork, open stairway, formal parlor and beautiful unique frpl. Unique home has additional formal sitting rm off foyer. Main flr bdrm with adjoining bath and eat-in kit. 4 bdrms and nursery on second flr in pristine condition with hrdwd and walkup attic. Attached 3 car gar, spacious bsmt and don't forget the lg double lot. Don't miss this rare opportunity.
5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Interior demolition work has begun for the Hy-Vee supermarket that will go into the former Sears department store at 4200 State Hwy. 16 at Val…
A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified. Here's the latest.
A La Crosse woman was charged Tuesday after using an alias to procure a prescription for opioids.
Authorities say all 11 occupants of a passenger van were injured when the vehicle rolled over Thursday on an icy road in central Wisconsin.
Leading up to Thanksgiving, as COVID continues to surge across La Crosse County, elected officials and community supporters plan to hold a “We…
Kenosha prosecutor and Kyle Rittenhouse's former attorney respond to Rittenhouse's comments on Fox News
"He would be wise to remember that being found not guilty by a jury is not the same thing as being innocent," prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
The La Crosse School District is dealing with another threatening message, but this one didn’t shut down school.
Mallery Muenzenberger and her three-year-old son Major Harris were buried last month, but their family is still facing challenges.
Nine people were injured in north-central Wisconsin when a vehicle rear-ended an Amish buggy at "highway speeds," authorities said.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the opening day parade for Rotary Lights will return Friday for the celebration’s 27th year.