PRICE REDUCTION $30,000.00! FOR $429,000, THIS IS A ONE OF A KIND, 2,200 SQ FT. 3-STORY VARIEGATED BRICK FARMHOUSE WITH 5+ACRES OF LAND CAN BE YOURS. PROPERTY HAS 5 LARGE BEDROOMS,1 BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 3-SEASON PORCH, FRONT AND REAR PORCHES, AND A LARGE UNFINISHED ATTIC. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON BOTH FLOORS ARE REFINISHED AND ALL ROOMS ARE FRESHLY REPAINTED. BEAUTIFUL HILLSIDE SETTING IN THE DRIFTLESS AREA BETWEEN WESTBY AND COON VALLEY, 15 MINUTES FROM LA CROSSE. ALSO INCLUDES A 2-STORY 1920 BARN, 3-SIDED POLE BARN, 1931 TOBACCO SHED, MACHINE SHED, MILK HOUSE, STORAGE SHED, 1907 SMOKEHOUSE, DETACHED GARAGE WITH BLACK TOP DRIVEWAY AND A NON-PUMPING WINDMILL.
5 Bedroom Home in Coon - $429,000
