5 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $1,375,000

Stunning custom home nestled on a hill, which allows expansive views of the 38+ acre estate. Complete w/pastures & forest areas at the end of your own private cul de sac. Splendid floor plan offers amazing flow to incorporate 2 luxurious master suites on main floor, gourmet kitchen, full bar, pool table in lowest level, elevator to all 3 levels plus so much more. Every impeccable detail is captured in this property, from the elegant finishes in the home to the private roads you will find throughout the property. This home is designed for entertaining, while the acreage is prime for hunting, horses, snowmobiling, ATV & so more. The insulated pole shed is top-notch w/3 10' doors, concrete floor, water/heat/ electric, tack room, & shop space. This property is truly impressive in every way.