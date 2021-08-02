Stunning custom home nestled on a hill, which allows expansive views of the 38+ acre estate. Complete w/pastures & forest areas at the end of your own private cul de sac. Splendid floor plan offers amazing flow to incorporate 2 luxurious master suites on main floor, gourmet kitchen, full bar, pool table in lowest level, elevator to all 3 levels plus so much more. Every impeccable detail is captured in this property, from the elegant finishes in the home to the private roads you will find throughout the property. This home is designed for entertaining, while the acreage is prime for hunting, horses, snowmobiling, ATV & so more. The insulated pole shed is top-notch w/3 10' doors, concrete floor, water/heat/ electric, tack room, & shop space. This property is truly impressive in every way.
5 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $1,375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police identified two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple homicide last week in the town of Hamilton.
Two suspects believed to have killed three people over $600 last week in La Crosse County have been arrested.
Two suspects in last week's triple homicide in La Crosse County are in custody.
Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.
Cash bail of $1 million each has been set for two suspects accused of murdering three people July 23 at a quarry in the town of Hamilton.
The owners of the new Mexcal restaurant at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse say they opened it because they saw a market for a Mexican resta…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The La Crosse County Health Department is strongly encouraging La Crosse County residents to return to wearing masks indoors, including those …
- Updated
The YWCA La Crosse issued this statement in response to last week's attack in Copeland Park:
A 35-year-old La Crosse man faces additional drug charges after police searched his car while he was being held in jail.