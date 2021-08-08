Beautiful home full of character and charm. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 4 car garage. Elegant wood floors thoughout the main level have been refinished. Built in buffet in dining room. Elegant wood pillars separate the living room and dining room. Main floor laundry and a 2nd laundry room upstairs for convenience. Kitchen has an island and the butlers pantry are just a few of this homes special features! 2nd kitchen on the 2nd floor is a huge bonus!
5 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
- Updated
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
- Updated
La Crosse Tribune
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Onalaska man accused of fleeing police and stealing $500. A criminal complaint filed Aug. 4 against J…
One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
MADISON — A La Crosse man who planned and carried out a brutal home invasion on Seventh Street South last year with a female associate was sen…
- Updated
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
A 29-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for drug offenses. Brandon M. Helke faces a felony charge …
- Updated
A study mirrored what the CDC found last week: COVID-19 infection, though much rarer among the vaccinated than those without shots, can be spread by both groups.