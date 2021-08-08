 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $229,900

Beautiful home full of character and charm. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 4 car garage. Elegant wood floors thoughout the main level have been refinished. Built in buffet in dining room. Elegant wood pillars separate the living room and dining room. Main floor laundry and a 2nd laundry room upstairs for convenience. Kitchen has an island and the butlers pantry are just a few of this homes special features! 2nd kitchen on the 2nd floor is a huge bonus!

